Two Boralex projects selected in the latest call for tenders in France

Boralex inc. announced that two of its projects, totalling 39.7 MW, have been selected in the latest onshore wind call for tenders conducted by the Ministry of Ecological and Solidarity Transition of France.

“At a time when the electrification of our society cannot be achieved without a massive deployment of renewable energy, the results announced today signal a strong outlook for the industry. We were able to meet the government’s quality requirements. A few days after announcing the commissioning of our Préveranges wind farm, we are delighted to know that two new Boralex wind projects will in the very short term, contribute to France’s 2030 decarbonisation ambitions,” said Nicolas Wolff, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Europe at Boralex.

These projects have received the necessary administrative authorisations and will allow Boralex to benefit from a feed-in premium contract for 20 years as of the start of commercial operation.

