Louisiana's first wind turbine arrives at Avondale Global Gateway

Louisiana’s first wind turbine and its components have arrived at Avondale Global Gateway after a transatlantic journey from Ireland. Gulf Wind Technology (GWT), headquartered at Avondale Global Gateway in Jefferson Parish, is now preparing the onshore turbine for installation at the Port Fourchon Coastal Wetlands Park, with initial deployment and testing slated to begin late this year.

“This first turbine will demonstrate all the necessary elements for deploying wind energy projects in the Gulf, marking a crucial step toward realising the full technical and economic potential for offshore wind,” said James Martin, Gulf Wind Technology CEO. “It's essentially a prototype to provide us research-oriented results that we can build upon and demonstrate the potential supply chain available in Louisiana, starting with Avondale Global Gateway and finishing at deployment near Port Fourchon.”

Host was instrumental in ensuring the turbine’s seamless journey from Ireland. Far from being automated, high-level logistics resemble a complex game of Jenga or Tetris, requiring the skill and expertise that Host employees have mastered.

“The arrival of this wind turbine underscores Avondale Global Gateway’s commitment to innovation," added Host Chairman and CEO, Adam Anderson. “Avondale is a prime location for companies like Gulf Wind Technology, and we are proud that they call Avondale Global Gateway home. Together, we will continue to increase economic stability and energy development in Jefferson Parish, Southeast Louisiana, and beyond.”

The transport of this turbine tested Louisiana’s pre-built infrastructure that could easily become part of the offshore wind supply chain. According to a recent report, more than 450 local companies, including Host and Avondale Global Gateway, are ready to support offshore wind in the Gulf of Mexico.

In addition to importing large offshore wind components, Avondale Global Gate-way’s modernised enhancements can offer storage, sub-assembly, and on-site manufacturing and fabrication before loading turbine components onto barges for installation in the Gulf. Avondale Global Gateway’s all-encompassing value and proximity to the Gulf’s experienced workforce make it well-positioned to serve as a logistics and supply chain hub for future offshore wind opportunities.

“Thanks to our extensive global network, we were able to support Gulf Wind Technology’s transport of this turbine as efficiently and cost-effectively as possible,” commented Amanda England, Vice President and General Manager of Avondale Terminal Services, a subsidiary of Host. “Not only do we have the vast acreage to support storing equipment of this size, but we provide the logistical solutions and expertise to ensure it arrives at Avondale on time and in proper condition.”

Gulf Wind Technology established the country’s most advanced rotor technology innovation centre at Avondale Global Gateway in 2023 to develop wind turbine rotors designed to harness the Gulf of Mexico’s wind energy. This involves developing and demonstrating new approaches tailored to the region’s unique conditions, which include seasonal hurricanes and moderate average wind speeds.

The Accelerator also houses an offshore wind workforce and training programme, leading the 187-ft test turbine to serve as an educational tool supported by Gulf Wind Technology’s cutting-edge composites lab and 30 000 ft2 technology facility at Avondale Global Gateway. It not only provides a unique platform for upskilling and training regional businesses and workforce but also enables Gulf Wind Technology to collaborate with STEM programmes, universities, and national laboratories to showcase innovative American technologies designed for the Gulf of Mexico.

