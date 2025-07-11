Trydan Gwyrdd Cymru powers forward with first onshore wind projects

Trydan Gwyrdd Cymru has announced proposals for three new wind farms with the potential to generate up to 400 MW of clean electricity – enough to power 350 000 Welsh homes’ annual average electricity needs (a quarter of the homes in Wales).

The projects are expected to have a combined carbon dioxide emission saving of 470 000 tpy.

Trydan’s outlined proposals will help meet the growing need for clean energy in Wales with electricity demand projected to triple by 2035. It marks a significant step towards Trydan’s ambition to develop 1 GW of new renewable energy generation capacity on Welsh public land by 2040.

The first three proposed sites are:

Clocaenog Dau wind farm, Denbighshire/Conwy (up to 132 MW).

Glyn Cothi wind farm, Carmarthenshire (up to 162 MW).

Carreg Wen wind farm, Rhondda Cynon Taf (up to 108 MW).

Trydan Gwyrdd Cymru operates solely in the interests of Wales, with all profits generated reinvested in Welsh communities and public services.

The wind farms will be developed on the Welsh Government’s woodland estate, which covers 126 000 hectares – 6% of Wales’ total land area – and contains some of the country's best potential sites for renewable energy generation.

Cutting Wales’ carbon emissions is a key commitment of the Welsh Government, which aims for Wales to generate enough renewable electricity to meet 70% of what is used in Wales by 2030, rising to 100% by 2035.

The Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy, and Planning, Rebecca Evans, responded: “These proposals demonstrate our commitment to harnessing Wales’ abundant natural resources to generate clean energy while ensuring the benefits are felt locally. By developing these projects on the Welsh Government Woodland Estate, we're making best use of our public land to tackle the climate emergency and create sustainable economic opportunities.”

It is estimated the developments will create 650 construction jobs over 1.5 – 2 years, and 40 direct and 55 indirect jobs over 35 years of operation, with Trydan committed to involving Welsh companies throughout the process.

More renewable energy projects are in development and are expected to be announced later in 2025.

Trydan Gwyrdd Cymru's Chief Executive, Richard Evans, added: “With Trydan driving development, and with the profits from this investment retained in Wales, we have a unique opportunity to optimise the projects and the multiple benefits they bring. In parts of Wales suitable for infrastructure installations, and across Wales, working with delivery partners, we will create and support quality, direct, and indirect jobs in the renewable energy sector and supply chains, and contribute to skills initiatives. Communities will be involved and funding will support local priorities.”

Evans concluded: “As a Wales-wide developer, we can commit to nation-wide, strategic programmes, such as habitat management and restoration, and we look forward to working with stakeholders to define ambitious, long-term enhancements.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Summer issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a guest comment from Change Rebellion on the role real change management can play in the global energy sector before a regional report, which looks at energy trends and transformations across the Americas. Other key topics are also explored, including offshore support vessels, floating wind, weather analysis, and battery storage. Contributors include Ørsted, CRC Evans, Miros, Solcast, and more, so don’t miss out!