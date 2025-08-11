ORLEN installs more wind turbines at Baltic Power

At Baltic Power – the first Polish offshore wind farm, jointly developed by ORLEN and Northland Power – five turbines, each with a capacity of 15 MW, have already been installed. These are the largest turbines currently available in Europe and were manufactured by Vestas. Some of the nacelles are manufactured locally, including at a facility in Szczecin.

The most advanced offshore wind project in Poland is gaining momentum. The installation of each turbine at sea is preceded by the deployment of monopile foundations and transition pieces – a stage of the project that is now nearing its halfway point. Next, work will begin on laying subsea inter-array and export cables, fol-lowed by the installation of offshore substations in the autumn. The steel structures for the substations were manufactured in shipyards located in Gdynia and Gdansk.

“The energy of tomorrow starts today’ is more than just a slogan. Poland’s first offshore wind farm is becoming a reality. We began offshore construction work ear-lier this year, and today we can already see the results. More turbines are rising in the Baltic Sea, and starting next year they will supply clean electricity to Polish households and industry. This is just one of many ORLEN investments under the country’s largest energy transition programme, worth up to PLN 380 billion,” said Ireneusz Fafara, President of the Management Board of ORLEN.

Offshore installation works are expected to be completed in 2026. The subsequent stages will include testing and obtaining the necessary certifications and permits. Baltic Power already holds the first Polish conformity certificates for turbine and offshore substation designs, confirming compliance with all applicable regulations and technical standards.

