Consortium selected for NEDO’s next-generation floating offshore wind power technology development project

A consortium of five companies – Albatross Technology Inc., Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (J-POWER), Tokyo Electric Power Co. Holdings, Inc. (TEPCO HD), Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd (‘K’ LINE), and Sumitomo Heavy Industries Marine & Engineering Co., Ltd (wholly owned by Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd, SHI-ME) – has been selected to conduct a feasibility study on large scale floating vertical axis wind turbines as part of the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization’s (NEDO) public call for projects to develop next-generation technologies that help promote the adoption of floating offshore wind power.

As Japan pushes to make renewable energy a primary power source, expectations for offshore wind power are high. Given the limited shallow coastal waters around Japan, there is a pressing need to commercialise floating offshore wind technology.

This feasibility study aims to verify the viability of large scale commercial vertical axis (floating axis) wind turbines, where both the turbine and floating foundation rotate together, as a game-changing next-generation technology for floating offshore wind turbines. The consortium will conduct design work toward obtaining basic design approval. Large scale vertical axis wind turbines can achieve efficiency comparable to conventional (horizontal axis) wind turbines, while also enabling the use of smaller and more cost-effective floating structures. Furthermore, as they can be produced using nearly the same design regardless of differences in water depth or seabed conditions, it is expected that mass deployment will also lead to cost reductions.

Leveraging each company’s respective expertise, the five companies will collaborate on developing floating axis wind turbines, aiming to establish offshore wind power as a primary energy source and contribute to the realisation of a car-bon-neutral society.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer 2024 issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment from Terrawatt on the streamlining of the permitting process in Italy, before moving on to a regional report from Frost & Sullivan on the energy landscape in Asia Pacific. This issue looks at key topics such as wind installation vessels, offshore wind turbine foundations, weather analysis, solar maintenance, and more!