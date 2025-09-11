BIO-UV Group completes containerised ballast water treatment system tests

BIO-UV Group, the global leader in UV-based water treatment solutions, has developed and tested a containerised ballast water treatment system, designed initially for the floating offshore wind sector.

With the rapid development of floating offshore wind projects globally, ballast water compliance challenges have emerged because the movement of these floating platforms across territorial waters requires systems to prevent the spread of invasive marine species.

Charlene Ceresola, Project Manager at BIO-UV Group, commented: “While the maritime industry has made significant strides in ballast water compliance, the floating offshore wind sector is just beginning to recognise its obligations under the Ballast Water Management Convention. This system offers a portable, scalable solution that meets these needs effectively.”

The initiative, funded in 2024 through the EU’s ELBE EUROCLUSTER programme, was to adapt BIO-UV’s type-approved BIO-SEA for deployment in a standard TEU container, allowing operators to treat ballast water on-site during floating windmill assembly, transport, and maintenance.

Initial trials focused on a 300m3/hr capacity containerised BIO-SEA B02-0340 unit installed at the Euroports-operated Port-la-Nouvelle, in France.

The main difference with onboard systems is the need to dispose of filter backwashed water at the place of discharge, which requires a separate waste treatment line. The prototype’s operation was evaluated through real-world testing, addressing challenges like connection compatibility, pressure drops, and on-site power limitations.

These tests validated the unit’s capability to provide the approved BIO-SEA dual-stage treatment – filtration and UV exposure – ensuring compliance with the regulatory requirement, as well as the ability of handling backwash effluents, transforming them into manageable waste for land-based disposal.

While biological trials were limited by external factors, such as sampling challenges and variability in water conditions, initial results showed promise. Discharge water has met the D-2 standard in all operations.

The first phase of the project, spanning January – June 2024, focused on engineering and testing the containerised solution. Phase Two, running from July – December 2024, expanded the scope to include market analysis and stakeholder engagement, laying the groundwork for future iterations.

Ceresola added: “The modularity and portability of this solution make it ideal not only for offshore wind projects but also for emergency use by ships facing ballast water management system failures.”

For instance, portable units could be leased or purchased and deployed on barges or in ports to assist vessels with inoperable ballast water management systems, ensuring compliance with environmental standards during unexpected breakdowns. This capability would fill a critical gap in current maritime operations, offering ports and shipping companies a reliable and effective contingency plan.

For the offshore wind sector, meanwhile, BIO-UV Group has provided the first commercial roll-out of a containerised unit in 2025 under a ‘ballast as a service’ rental scheme, enabling water treatment at any location.

The success of the ELBE project has already attracted interest from Mediterranean ports, including those participating in the EU’s Treasure programme – a series of research and development projects aimed at improving harbour water management and other environmental efficiencies.

Ceresola concluded: “We can now provide ports and harbours with a practical, scalable solution that enables more industries to manage water responsibly. This project underscores our commitment to innovation and sustainability, paving the way for a cleaner, more resilient future.”

