South Korean floating offshore wind project receives TSA

Hexicon AB, a developer of floating offshore wind energy, has announced that its MunmuBaram project has entered into a transmission service agreement (TSA) with Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO). This agreement will facilitate the supply of electricity to the South Korean grid once the project is ready for commissioning.

The TSA marks a significant milestone for the MunmuBaram project, a 1125 MW floating offshore wind farm located 60 km off the coast of Ulsan in south-eastern South Korea.

The agreement was signed with KEPCO during an official ceremony, along with other developers in the Ulsan Floating Offshore Wind Association. This achievement signifies a commitment from KEPCO to ensuring a grid connection for 6 GW of clean power to the national grid for many years to come.

MunmuBaram is collaborating with two other developers on the grid connection facilities. These facilities will enable the efficient transfer of clean energy from each wind farm to the mainland, ensuring a stable and reliable power supply. Once completed, the MunmuBaram wind farm is expected to be one of the largest floating offshore wind projects in the world, playing a pivotal role in helping South Korea achieve its carbon neutrality goals. The grid connection from MunmuBaram’s offshore wind farm to KEPCO’s substation is scheduled to commence in March 2029, following the construction of the joint grid connection facility.

“The signing of the TSA with KEPCO is a significant achievement for Munmubaram, as it marks one of the most important milestones during the development phase. Hexicon remains committed to delivering clean energy to South Korea and its people”, said Marcus Thor, CEO of Hexicon.

