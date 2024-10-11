Suzlon inks captive wind power deal

Suzlon Group has been set to contribute to decarbonisation of the hard-to-abate sectors by harnessing the power of wind through a significant 400 MW order from JSP Green Wind 1 Pvt. Ltd. This order is the industry's largest C&I win, reinforcing Suzlon's market position and driving India's clean energy transition. With this new win, Suzlon's cumulative order book now stands at nearly 5.4 GW.

Suzlon will supply 127 state-of-the-art wind turbine generators (WTGs) with Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) towers, each having a rated capacity of 3.15 MW in the Koppal region of Karnataka. The power generated will be used for captive consumption in Steel Plants in Chhattisgarh and Odisha, boosting their operational sustainability while advancing India's green energy goals.

Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group, said: "We are proud to partner with the Jindal Group in a bold step towards a low-carbon future, leveraging wind power to revolutionise steel production. This groundbreaking collaboration not only redefines industrial sustainability but also aligns with India's 2070 net-zero vision. Together, we are setting a new benchmark for sustainable practices that foster growth while safeguarding the planet."

Bharat Saxena, President, Jindal Renewables says, stated: "As part of our commitment to cleaner energy solutions, we are taking breakthrough steps to integrate green energy into steelmaking, reducing the group's overall carbon footprint and ensuring long-term sustainability. This collaboration marks the beginning of a new era in sustainable steel production, enabling us to achieve Group's net zero commitment by 2047."

JP Chalasani, CEO, Suzlon Group, commented: "Decarbonisation of the steel sector is a critical area that requires intervention if we want to realise India's renewable energy targets. With two Indian conglomerates joining hands to reassess and empower steelmaking operations, this collaboration is a true testament to 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. I am confident that this partnership will inspire many industry players to reassess their operations, as we collectively work toward a more sustainable future."

