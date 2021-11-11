Boskalis awarded cable installation contract

Boskalis announces that it has been awarded an inter-array cable installation contract by Ørsted for the German Borkum Riffgrund 3 and Gode Wind 3 offshore wind farms. The contract includes the transport, installation, and burial of a combined total of 106 inter-array cables.

The project will be executed with the Boka Ocean cable laying vessel. This 136-m-long vessel was acquired earlier this year and will be equipped with a 4000-t turntable. Project preparations will commence shortly with cable installation activities scheduled for early 2024.

The Borkum Riffgrund 3 and Gode Wind 3 offshore wind farms will have a capacity of 900 MW and 242 MW respectively. Both wind farms are located off the northern coast of Germany in the North Sea. Combined, these two offshore wind farms are expected to deliver green renewable energy to approximately 1.2 million German households. The award of the contract is subject to a final investment decision by Ørsted.

Boskalis’ strategy is aimed at leveraging on key macro-economic factors which drive worldwide demand in its markets: expansion of the global economy, increase in energy consumption, global population growth, and the challenges that go hand in hand with climate change. This project is related to the development of generating renewable energy due to climate change and increasing energy consumption.

