RWE secures two onshore wind projects

The French Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) has published the results of the latest onshore wind tender (10th round of the PPE2 – Multiannual Energy Program), for a total capacity target of 925 MW. More than 90 projects were submitted, with only 42 selected, representing a total capacity of 952.8 MW at an average price of €86.6/MWh.

RWE has secured two wind projects with a combined capacity of 21.6 MW: the Balinot wind project, located in the Oise department, and the Langonnet project in Morbihan. Each project has an installed capacity of 10.8 MW and consists of three wind turbines. Together, they will supply low-carbon electricity to more than 15 000 households..

Katja Wünschel, CEO RWE Renewables Europe & Australia, commented: “I would like to congratulate all the teams who contributed to RWE’s success in this tender. The consistency of our achievements, tender after tender, reflects the strength of our long-term strategy and the dedication of our teams to developing high-quality projects across France.”

