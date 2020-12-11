Fugro awarded three contracts for Dutch wind farm development

Fugro has been awarded three geotechnical investigation contracts for IJmuiden Ver, one of the largest offshore wind farm zones to be developed in the Dutch part of the North Sea.

The investigations for IJmuiden Ver are some of the most extensive the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO) has organised to date, and the resulting offshore wind zone will generate a total of 4 GW of renewable energy. The contracts include seabed investigation, an extensive laboratory testing programme, and development of an integrated ground model. Techniques such as the generation of synthetic cone penetration tests will be applied to create the geological ground model and the results will be used for future developers’ tender submissions for the 429 km2 offshore wind farm zone.

The fieldwork, which comprises seabed cone penetration tests, thermal conductivity tests, vibrocores and boreholes, will run from February - August 2021 and will be performed from Fugro’s DP2 geotechnical vessels. Several proprietary technologies will be used on the project, including the SEACALF® Mk V Deepdrive coiled cone penetration test system, assuring maximum penetration depth and optimum quality data over the full foundation depth, and the WISON® Mk V Ecodrive downhole cone penetration test and sampling tool for more robust geo-data using environmentally-friendly hydraulics.

