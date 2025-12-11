DEME secures contracts for BC-Wind offshore wind farm

DEME has been awarded three contracts for the installation of monopile foundations, inter-array cables, and the export cable at the BC-Wind offshore wind farm in Poland. These new contracts position DEME as a key contributor to Poland’s renewable energy build-out, supporting the country’s energy transition.

BC-Wind, developed by international offshore wind company Ocean Winds, a 50-50 joint venture between EDP Renewables and ENGIE, is located approximately 23 km off the Polish Baltic Sea coast. With a planned capacity of up to 390 MW, the wind farm will generate clean electricity for around 500 000 households per year.

DEME will deploy its offshore installation vessel Orion to install 27 monopile foundations: 26 monopiles for the wind turbines and one foundation for the offshore substation. Equipped with a motion-compensated pile gripper, a 5000-t crane and advanced ballasting systems, Orion is designed to handle the largest foundations with precision and efficiency, even in challenging conditions.

The inter-array and export cable contracts cover the full scope from engineering through to installation. The export cable contract will be carried out in a consortium with Hellenic Cables. DEME will deploy its cable installation vessels Living Stone and Viking Neptune for the works. With financial close completed, installation works are scheduled for 2027 and 2028.

These contracts build on DEME’s longstanding partnership with Ocean Winds, that has delivered results across multiple European offshore wind projects, including Moray East and Moray West in Scotland, and Dieppe-Le Tréport and Noirmoutier offshore wind farms in France.

“We are proud to contribute to Poland’s offshore wind ambitions and to continue our collaboration with Ocean Winds,” said Hugo Bouvy, Managing Director Offshore Energy. “This project builds on a proven partnership where our teams have consistently delivered complex offshore wind scopes together. With BC-Wind, we aim to bring the same level of precision, reliability, and shared commitment to Poland’s energy transition.”

“With financial close now completed, we are pleased to see the BC-Wind project progressing to the installation phase,” commented Pete Geddes, BC-Wind Project Director, Ocean Winds. “DEME’s expertise in foundation and cable installation will be key to delivering this 390 MW offshore wind farm safely, efficiently, and on schedule, supporting Poland’s energy transition.”

