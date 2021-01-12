BayWa r.e. sells German wind farms

BayWa r.e. has sold four wind farms to Encavis Infrastructure Fund II.

The fund’s investment advisor, Encavis Asset Management AG (Encavis AM), is part of the listed Encavis AG, one of the leading independent electricity producers in Europe. The wind farms have a total installed capacity of approximately 53 MW. This means that over 41 000 households can be supplied with green electricity every year.

BayWa r.e. has completed the wind farms, which are equipped with different types of turbines, in recent years. The last of the four projects went into operation in May 2020.

Rainer Heyduck, Managing Director of BayWa r.e. Wind GmbH, emphasises: “After many years of intensive project development, in summer – despite the restrictions caused by COVID-19 – we connected the last of these four wind farms to the grid. In view of the challenging conditions for realising new wind energy projects in Germany, we are very happy about this success. With the sale that has now taken place, we are continuing our long-term, trusting collaboration with Encavis.”

Heyduck adds: “In 2021 we will also continue our strategy of involving citizens in wind farms that we have implemented. Specifically, we are working on a repowering and community wind energy project in Uetze in Lower Saxony, Germany."

BayWa r.e. will also be responsible for the technical management of the plants in the future.