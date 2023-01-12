Commerz Real acquires 28.5 MW Finnish wind park

Commerz Real is adding to the portfolio of its Klimavest impact fund with the acquisition of a wind park in Finland. The seller of the plant with an installed capacity of 28.5 MW is the company Energiequelle. “Finland is a stable and attractive market for wind power investments. With this transaction, we have been able to move ahead with the diversification of Klimavest, and in line with the defined strategy we are investing the pleasingly high inflow of funds from investors in assets which generate high earnings,” said Timo Werner, a Fund Manager for Klimavest at Commerz Real. “In the future, we will actively examine the possibility of investments in Finland and the neighbouring Scandinavian countries. In this respect, we will consciously set store by a mix of long-term power purchase agreements with companies with strong credit ratings and a free merchant approach with the marketing of the generated electricity on energy exchanges.”

The wind park was erected in 2022 and comprises five turbines from the N163/5.7 MW model series with a height of 148 m. There is a long-term full-service agreement with the renowned manufacturer Nordex. The technical and commercial operation of the park is in the hands of the project developer Energiequelle. The green electricity generated here is expected to meet the annual consumption of more than 12 000 average Finnish households.

The park is located in the vicinity of the city of Vaasa in western Finland, a few kilometres inland from the Gulf of Bothnia. Approximately 200 km further north, Commerz Real had already acquired a wind park with 58.8 MW in the municipality of Kannus in the summer of 2021.

