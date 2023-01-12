Duke Energy begins operating 207 MW Ledyard Windpower

Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions (DESS), a non-regulated commercial brand of Duke Energy, has announced it has placed into commercial operation the 207 MW Ledyard Windpower project in Kossuth County, Iowa, the US.

“More than 10% of the nation’s wind power is in Iowa, and it is exciting for our company to begin operating in that market,” said Chris Fallon, President of Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions. “We also have a terrific customer in Verizon, and we are pleased to help them advance their own renewable energy portfolio for their operations.”

Verizon Communications is supporting the project through a 15-year virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) for 180 MW of power from the Ledyard project.

“Verizon’s support of renewable energy is a key enabler to achieving our goal of net zero emissions in our operations by 2035,” said James Gowen, Verizon’s Chief Sustainability Officer and Senior Vice President, Global Supply Chain. “Through investments in clean energy solutions – like this agreement with Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions – Verizon is doing its part to green the US energy grid.”

This is DESS’s first project in the state, providing enough renewable capacity to power the equivalent of 75 000 US homes. It consists of 46 Vestas V150 4.5 MW turbines. Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions is responsible for the site’s long-term maintenance and operations.

Ledyard Windpower created approximately 200 jobs during peak construction. The 12 000 acre agricultural site will continue to be used by farmers. It will have a positive economic impact on the local community by providing significant local tax revenues during assessment years of commercial operation to the county and local school districts, as well as meaningful payments to participating landowners.

Ledyard Windpower was co-developed by Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions and Amshore Renewable Energy.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Winter 2022 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on wind, solar, energy storage, geothermal, and more. This issue also features a regional report on the Australian renewables sector.