Wind generation record set for UK

RenewableUK has highlighted another wind energy generation record, set 10 January 2023, and confirmed 11 January 2023 by National Grid ESO.

Wind generated 21.6 GW of electricity in the 30-minute period between 6:00 – 6:30 pm, providing 50.4% of Britain's power. This beats the previous record of 20.9 GW set on 30 December 2022, which was the third wind energy record set in 2022.

RenewableUK has been tracking the massive amount of electricity being produced by low-carbon sources (renewables and nuclear) throughout the winter and tweeting updates every fortnight. Its latest #WinterPowerUpdate shows low-carbon power sources produced 82.5% of Britain’s electricity from the 27 December 2022 – 9 January 2023. This cut gas demand by 1.31 billion m3, which would have cost £2.1 billion.

RenewableUK's CEO, Dan McGrail, said: “Throughout this blustery Winter, wind is taking a leading role as our major power source, setting new records time and time again. This is good news for bill-payers and businesses, as wind is our cheapest source of new power and reduces the UK’s use of expensive fossil fuels which are driving up energy bills. With public support for renewables also hitting new record highs, it’s clear we should be trying to maximise new investment in renewables to increase our energy security.”

