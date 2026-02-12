Two long time Oceantic Network members – Haugland Group and Waterson Terminal Services (WTS) – have formalised a strategic partnership to accelerate port development and support the continued growth of the offshore wind sector in New York State. Announced during the Oceantic Network’s IPF conference in New York City, the memorandum of understanding (MoU) marks an important milestone in a collaboration rooted in shared values, complementary capabilities, and a mutual commitment to building a resilient clean energy future.

Under this agreement, Haugland Group’s extensive expertise in infrastructure development, marine construction, and logistics will join forces with WTS’s long standing strengths in terminal operations, port management, and cargo handling. Together, the companies aim to advance port readiness and supply chain resilience at a time when the offshore wind industry faces economic and operational challenges that require collaboration more than ever.

Haugland Group CEO, Billy Haugland, commented: “New York’s ports are critical economic infrastructure, and they deserve a coordinated, long term approach. Partnering with Waterson Terminal Services brings together deep terminal operations expertise and marine construction capability to unlock the full potential of our waterways. This collaboration creates the foundation for modern commerce – from AI driven supply chains to aggregates and construction materials – while reducing roadway congestion, improving safety, and delivering the most environmentally-efficient form of freight transportation available. The result is a resilient, scalable port system that supports jobs, competitiveness, and the next generation of trade and industry.”

WTS President & CEO, Chris Waterson, added: “We have been actively seeking the right partner to expand into New York, and Haugland Group is a fantastic local company that we have long admired. We look forward to working with Haugland Group as we pursue new opportunities in the Empire State.”

At a moment when the offshore wind sector is navigating shifting economic conditions, this partnership underscores the power of collaboration among long standing industry leaders. By combining local experience, shared mission, and a commitment to innovation, Haugland Group and WTS are helping ensure that New York’s port infrastructure, and the offshore wind economy it supports, continues to strengthen and evolve.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our final issue of Energy Global this year! The Winter issue begins with a regional report on Africa’s energy future, with articles on topics such as wind turbine components, geothermal drilling & operations and energy storage technology. With contributors including Magnomatics, Flyability, Bachmann electronic GmbH, NOV, and more, don’t miss out!