Xodus Group, BW Research, and Hampton Roads Alliance partner on offshore wind study

The Hampton Roads Alliance has partnered with Xodus Group and BW Research to conduct a major offshore wind supply chain study for the Hampton Roads area in Virginia, US. The project will be used to build out the US offshore wind industry in Hampton Roads and identify key opportunities for economic expansion.

The partnership will deliver an in-depth offshore wind supply chain assessment and gap analysis for the Hampton Roads metropolitan area and wider Southern Virginia. The study will be based upon the requirements of both offshore wind developers and tier one suppliers as well as gauge the capabilities of local companies to become key suppliers to the industry.

This work will identify Hampton Road’s supply chain assets as well as uncover any gaps to help the Hampton Roads Alliance in its economic development efforts to support offshore wind.

The offshore wind supply chain assessment entails scoring the supply chain requirements, identifying and assessing key sectors, and analysing the strengths and limitations of Hampton Roads. It will lead to a set of recommendations for a measurable, strategically focused offshore wind development plan based on available strengths and market forces, including roads for potential investment.

Jeff Tingley, Xodus’ senior consultant in Boston said: “The size of the US offshore wind market creates a need for the development of an entire new US industry, and Hampton Roads will play a major role in its development. This work aims to help both the industry and Hampton Roads improve efficiency and reduce costs as the scale of development grows, while helping local communities further realise the economic benefits associated with offshore wind. With an aggressive strategy to ramp up offshore wind activity, this is a fantastic opportunity to create a sustainable local supply chain which can deliver a responsible energy future.”

Xodus’ Boston office opened last year as part of the company's plans to expand its offshore wind services across North America. The project will be led from Boston, with input from its Scotland team. Xodus was recently appointed to undertake the role of ‘Offshore Wind Cluster Builder’ to develop and grow the Scottish offshore wind supply chain.

The Hampton Roads Alliance works collaboratively to lead the 757 region in attracting, growing and retaining companies and talent to create a more resilient, inclusive and equitable region of choice.

Virginia is home to the first offshore wind project ever in federal waters. When fully constructed in 2026, the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project anchored in the Hampton Roads region will deliver up to 8.8 million MWh/y of clean, renewable energy to the grid — powering up to 660 000 homes. This multi-billion-dollar investment in clean energy will create hundreds of new, well-paying jobs and position Virginia to host a supply chain that will serve the US East Coast wind industry. Hampton Roads will also support development of Avangrid Renewables’ 2500-MW Kitty Hawk Offshore Wind project, which is estimated to generate over 800 jobs in the region and have a US$2 billion impact on the economy of Virginia and North Carolina over the next decade.

“With development of these two projects, Virginia is now on a trajectory to lead offshore wind development in the US,” commented Doug Smith, Alliance President and CEO. “The Commonwealth is also a natural fit to become a supply chain hub for the offshore wind industry with our best-in-class port infrastructure, a centrally located and capable workforce, and a supportive business and regulatory climate. The Alliance’s dedicated offshore wind supply chain development initiative is leveraging these projects to grow the regional economy and position Virginia as a leader in the sustainable energy industry.”

Xodus advises clients on a broad range of energy topics from sustainability, energy mix diversification, and environmental impact to new and emerging technologies. The company provides holistic support and insight through the integration of engineering, corporate management consultancy and environmental science.

