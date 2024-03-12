Mainstream Renewable Power awarded development rights for 440 MW of onshore wind in the Philippines

Mainstream Renewable Power, the global pure-play renewable energy company, has signed two wind energy service contracts (WESCs) with the Department of Energy (DOE) in the Philippines for the development rights for two onshore wind farms with a combined capacity of 440 MW. The contracts represent Mainstream’s first fully-owned WESCs in the Philippines and it is one of the first 100% foreign-owned companies to secure the contracts.

The contracts provide Mainstream with exclusive development rights for two onshore wind projects; the 100 MW Santa Ana Cagayan wind project located in the Municipality of Santa Ana, Cagayan Province, and the 340 MW Panaon wind project located on Panaon Island in the Leyte Province. The projects, which have already commenced early-stage development activities, are approximately 500 km from the capital city, Manila.

Energy Secretary, Raphael P.M. Lotilla at the Department of Energy, said: “With the Philippine economy now thriving, marked by good growth and optimistic forecasts, we are pleased with the positive response of foreign and local investors to pour in capital in our country's renewable energy sources. Mainstream will be bringing in financial muscle and technological heft to work with our world-class workers throughout the construction and operational phases of all these projects, which means more employment for our people and livelihood opportunities in these areas.”

Eduardo Karlin, Mainstream’s General Manager for APAC, added: “The award of these contracts represents an important milestone for Mainstream as we continue to grow our development footprint across the Philippines. We are committed to the Philippine market and are well-placed to be part of the country’s energy transition and assist the government in reaching their targets of 35% renewable energy by 2030 and 50% by 2040.”

Mainstream has developed strong links with the Norwegian Embassy in the Philippines through its majority shareholder, Aker Horizons.

The Norwegian Ambassador to the Philippines, Christian Halaas Lyster, commented: “We are pleased to see Mainstream taking advantage of the DOE’s efforts in creating conducive conditions for renewable energy development in the Philippines. Norway remains a committed partner to the Philippines in its shift to renewable energy.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Winter 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles weather analysis, geothermal solutions, energy storage technology, and more. This issue also features a regional report looking at the future of renewables in North America, and a report from Théodore Reed-Martin, Editorial Assistant, Energy Global, on how Iceland utilises its unique geology for renewable energy.