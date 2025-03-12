European Energy commences seabed surveys for Jammerland Bugt offshore wind park

European Energy and TotalEnergies have launched three vessels to conduct seabed surveys in the area surrounding the planned Jammerland Bugt offshore wind farm, located between Kerteminde on Funen and Kalundborg on Zealand, Denmark.

With a capacity of 240 MW, Jammerland Bugt offshore wind farm will be capa-ble of supplying more than 240 000 European households once it becomes opera-tional, which is expected in 2029.

The three vessels will carry out seabed measurements in the areas designated for the offshore wind projects. These measurements will provide a detailed insight into the seabed’s shape, geological composition, and overall condition – crucial data for designing wind turbine foundations, planning cable routes, and other installa-tions. Geophysical data is essential to ensure a stable and secure placement of the wind turbines.

“Geophysical surveys play a crucial role in the development of offshore wind projects. They provide us with insight into the seabed’s structure and ensure that we can plan construction with the highest precision and minimal impact on the marine environment,” said Andreas Karhula Lauridsen, VP and Head of Offshore Wind at European Energy.

The three vessels will dock in Kerteminde and Nyborg on Funen, using these ports as their base until the surveys are completed in August. The results will then be analysed to support the further planning of the offshore wind farms.

The same vessels will be used for geophysical surveys for the Lillebælt Syd wind farm, located between Sønderborg and Assens. These surveys are set to begin in April 2025.

In addition to vessel-based surveys, drone flights from the coast will also be conducted to gather further data.

