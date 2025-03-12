Semco Maritime and PTSC M&C have completed the delivery of two offshore substation topsides for the Hai Long offshore wind project.

With the load-out of offshore substation topsides for Hai Long 2 in April 2024 and Hai Long 3 in March 2025, the Hai Long offshore wind project is progressing well to meet the goal of contributing to the realisation of the Taiwanese government’s energy transition ambitions. The project exceeds 1 GW and consists of Hai Long 2 and Hai Long 3 wind farms in the Taiwan Strait 45 – 70 km off the coast and jointly developed by Mitsui & Co., Northland Power Inc., and Gentari.

The consortium has delivered detailed design and procurement as well as the construction of the two offshore substations at PTSC M&C’s yard in Vung Tau City, Southern Vietnam. The Hai Long 3 offshore substation is expected to be installed and prepared for offshore commissioning by 2Q25.

Tim Kittelhake, CEO and Project Director of Hai Long Project, commented: “The overall construction of the Hai Long Project continues to progress steadily. We are pleased to have reached this milestone through close co-operation with our partners at Semco Maritime and PTSC M&C. We now look forward to completing the next phase of the projects, enabling us to bring clean energy to more than a million households in Taiwan.”

