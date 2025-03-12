Techano Oceanlift awarded offshore crane contract

Techano Oceanlift has been awarded a contract by Sefine Shipyard to deliver an offshore crane to a newly built construction support vessel (CSV) being built by the Turkish shipyard for a partnership between Agalas, Eidesvik, and Reach Subsea.

Techano Oceanlift, subsidiary of Oslo-listed Nekkar ASA, will supply a 150 t capacity crane capable of performing subsea construction work and topside lifting operations. The company’s scope of work includes the engineering, manufacturing, and commissioning of the crane.

The 150 t capacity knuckle boom crane is equipped with an active heave compensated winch with 3200 m wire for subsea construction operations and has been prepared for 3D compensation for topside lifts. The crane also features a control system and motion compensating system from its sister company, Intellilift.

Nils Vidar Stray, Managing Director of Techano Oceanlift, responded: “According to the vessel’s owners, flexibility is at the core of this newly built CSV. We believe this is a reason for choosing our crane solution, which is flexible and fits the requirements of an offshore vessel that can solve a broad range of offshore construction and subsea work.”

The CSV will be utilised for subsea and offshore renewables operations. It will be specifically equipped to perform construction as well as inspection, maintenance, and repair work. The vessel boasts a highly flexible and advanced structure, has an overall length of 99.9 m, a breadth of 21 m, and accommodation for up to 100 personnel.

This is the third crane contract that Sefine Shipyard has awarded Techano Oceanlift. The company is in the final stages of the first project, which involves the delivery of a 70-t crane with a separate 3D lifting tool to an Agalas vessel. The second project, which is a 150-t crane for another Eidesvik Agalas vessel, is also progressing according to plan.

Øystein Bondevik, Business Development and Sales Director at Techano Oceanlift, added: “This latest crane will be a copy of the 150-t crane we are currently building for Sefine and Agalas. Making a copy helps to de-risk project execution for us, the shipyard, and the shipowners. We look forward to proving our ability to deliver safe and cost-efficient lifting and load handling solutions.”

Techano Oceanlift will conduct engineering and project management from its headquarters in Kristiansand, Norway. The crane will be delivered to Sefine Shipyard in 2026.

Techano Oceanlift is a specialist supplier of load-handling and lifting equipment for the renewable, aquaculture, offshore, and marine industries. The company has developed a new series of offshore/subsea cranes to meet the increased demand for subsea operations and construction. The cranes may be electrified, including the winch, enabling it to deliver regenerated power back to the vessel.

