Bernhard Schulte Offshore takes delivery of new CSOV

Bernhard Schulte Offshore has taken delivery of a new commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV). The ship, which was built at Ulstein Verft in Norway on behalf of an institutional investor, was handed over to its new owner, BSO, following completion. The vessel was christened Windea Carnot on 6 March 2026.

The Windea Carnot is the third of three sister ships built at Ulstein that Bernhard Schulte Offshore has integrated into its modern offshore fleet since the middle of last year. BSO now operates six specialised vessels serving the global offshore energy industry.

“The offshore market offers promising prospects. Therefore, we are pleased to have added Windea Carnot to our portfolio,” said Matthias Müller, Managing Director at Bernhard Schulte Offshore. “The Ulstein design, characterised by reliability, flexibility and innovative features, is very well received by the offshore industry.”

Windea Carnot features Ulstein’s TWIN X-STERN solution, which provides manoeuvrability, reduced vessel motions, and improved fuel efficiency – key qualities for safe and sustainable offshore operations. Featuring hybrid battery propulsion and prepared for future methanol fuel use, the CSOV is designed for low-emission operations and is well suited for both operations and maintenance (O&M) as well as construction support activities, including deployments in demanding offshore conditions.

The CSOV, offering comfortable single cabins for up to 90 charterers’ offshore personnel, is fitted with a centrally positioned, height-adjustable walk-to-work gangway and elevator tower to enable safe personnel and cargo transfers. Furthermore, the Windea Carnot is equipped with a helideck for helicopters with a maximum take-off weight of up to 8.6 t. A 3D motion-compensated crane with a lifting capacity of up to 5 t supports offshore handling operations, while generous storage areas and step-free access optimise onboard logistics. In addition, a height-adjustable boat-landing system enables stepless transfer between the CSOV and smaller crew transfer vessels, a key safety feature when operating in offshore wind farms.

The newbuilding is named after the French physicist and engineer, Nicolas Léonard Sadi Carnot, who is widely regarded as the father of thermodynamics. This naming continues the tradition of the two previous sister ships, Windea Curie and Windea Clausius, also named after outstanding scientists.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our final issue of Energy Global this year! The Winter issue begins with a regional report on Africa’s energy future, with articles on topics such as wind turbine components, geothermal drilling & operations and energy storage technology. With contributors including Magnomatics, Flyability, Bachmann electronic GmbH, NOV, and more, don’t miss out!