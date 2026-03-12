LAUTEC selected for QA/QC and HSE services on Formosa 4

LAUTEC has been awarded the framework consultancy agreement for site quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) and health, safety, and environment (HSE) resources on the Formosa 4 offshore wind farm in Taiwan by Synera Renewable Energy (SRE).

Under the agreement, LAUTEC will supply quality and HSE personnel to oversee fabrication, manufacturing, assembly and installation-related activities across all major packages including foundations, cables, onshore and offshore substations, and wind turbine generators (WTGs). The scope spans multiple supplier locations in Taiwan, South Korea, Vietnam, and France, with personnel already mobilised and active on site as of February.

LAUTEC will draw on its extensive regional expertise, knowledge base and track record in offshore wind to ensure consistent and high-quality service delivery across borders and suppliers. By embedding experienced specialists within each package and location, the company aims to safeguard QHSE and assist in mitigating project risks throughout the various stages of fabrication and construction.

“We are very proud and honoured to partner with SRE on Formosa 4. Our dedicated and highly skilled team will utilize the valuable experiences built up across the key suppliers’ sites in the past numerous years to support this significant Taiwanese offshore wind project.” said Victoria Winsløw.

“This collaboration is yet another testament to LAUTEC’s position as a leading offshore wind consultancy in the region within especially QHSE and fabrication management, trusted to deliver across complex, multi-country projects,” she added.

Located approximately 20 km off the coast of Miaoli and comprising of 35 wind turbines, Formosa 4 offshore wind farm’s installed capacity of 495 MW is expected to meet the energy needs of around 500 000 Taiwanese households once operational.

