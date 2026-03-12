Qair secures onshore consent for 1 GW Ayre offshore wind farm

Qair has secured planning consent from the Highland Council for the onshore infrastructure associated with the Ayre offshore wind farm, marking a significant milestone for its first offshore wind project in the UK.

Located to the east of Orkney, Ayre is a proposed 1 GW floating offshore wind project that will utilise floating turbine technology to harness strong wind resources in deeper waters.

Once operational, the project is expected to generate enough renewable electricity to power more than 1.2 million homes, supporting the UK’s transition to a secure, low-carbon energy system. The project will also provide up to 100 new jobs in the North of Scotland during the construction phase.

The approved application covers the onshore transmission infrastructure required to connect the offshore wind farm to the national electricity network, including a cable landfall, underground cable circuits, a new onshore substation, and associated infrastructure connecting to the transmission network in the Spittal area of Caithness.

The milestone represents an important step in Qair UK’s expansion into offshore wind, adding 1 GW of capacity to our growing UK renewable energy portfolio, which already includes more than 5 GW of projects in development across wind, solar, and battery storage.

Ayre also builds on Qair’s experience in floating offshore wind, including the Eolmed project in Port-la-Nouvelle, France, further strengthening the group’s position in innovative offshore renewable technologies.

Subject to securing the remaining consents, construction of the project is anticipated to begin around 2030.

