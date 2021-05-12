TGS acquires 4C Offshore

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA (TGS), a global provider of energy data and intelligence, has announced that it has acquired 4C Offshore Ltd. (4C Offshore), a leading market intelligence and consultancy firm, providing research and insights to the offshore wind industry.

4C Offshore offers a broad suite of data, analytics and services for the offshore wind industry. With its digital platform, the company provides developers, operators, asset managers, equipment providers, and construction companies with key data and insights for the development and operations of offshore wind farms. Among 4C Offshore’s customers are some of the most active players in the offshore wind industry.

Based in Lowestoft, UK with 29 employees, 4C Offshore provides data on more than 2000 offshore wind projects. The company has recurring revenue streams from a diversified base of almost 350 clients, serving 2200 users. In 2020, subscription payments for the company’s data services account for almost 80% of revenues.

"We are pleased to announce 4C Offshore as the first acquisition following the launch of our New Energy Solutions business earlier this year. The company carries a strong reputation within the industry for its quality data that is highly trusted for asset-level decisions. The strengths of 4C Offshore fit perfectly with TGS' ambition to become the leading global provider of energy data and insights to support decision-making processes across the energy value chain," commented Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS.

"I continue to be extremely proud of what we have achieved at 4C Offshore in establishing ourselves as a leading provider of market intelligence and insight to the offshore wind industry and offshore electricity grid sector. We look forward to working with TGS and the New Energy Solutions team to enhance our common platform in the renewable energy industry. Last year renewable electricity sources grew at their fastest rate in two decades, despite the pandemic. Together with TGS, we expect to grow and improve upon our services and capitalise on the expected increase in demand for high quality data and insights on offshore wind,” stated Chris Anderson, Chairman and CEO at 4C Offshore.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Energy Global's Spring 2021 issue

The Spring issue of Energy Global features a varied spectrum of in-depth technical articles detailing recent projects, future projections, and technological advancements in the renewables sector, from companies including GlobalData, Atlas Copco, Watlow, QED Naval, TRACTO, AB Energy, and more.

Don’t forget to sign up to receive future digital issues of Energy Global for free here.