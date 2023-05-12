Gael Energy executes main bearing replacement for Ventient Energy

Gael Energy recently organised and conducted a main bearing replacement at Beinn Ghlas wind farm, situated on a 300 ha. area of rough grazing land near Taynuilt in Argyll. The site, consisting of 14 Siemens Bonus turbines, is owned and operated by Ventient Energy.

The job involved removing the low-speed shaft, which connects the gearbox to the generator, and then removing the rotor using a tandem lift. Once the rotor was on the ground, the technicians disassembled it and replaced the hub with a refurbished one. They then reinstalled the rotor and the low-speed shaft, ensuring that everything was properly aligned and torqued to the manufacturer's specifications.

The successful main bearing replacement at Beinn Ghlas Wind Farm is a testament to the skill and dedication of the team, which included James MacRae, David Bauermeiser, Richie Bell, Max Tasasiz, and Charlie Lawson, and further solidifies Gael Energy's position as a leader in onshore wind turbine maintenance and repair services.

