RMI delivers medical services on world’s largest offshore wind farm

RMI, a multimillion-dollar global company providing clients with security, technical staffing, and much more in complex environments worldwide, has strengthened its position in the industry with the provision of medical support for what will be the world’s largest offshore wind farm – Dogger Bank.

The company, which specialises in health and wellbeing of workers on remote and diverse sites, is providing on-site medical support to the companies involved in the construction of Dogger Bank.

Through this latest expansion, RMI is at the forefront of the industry, keeping personnel in the harsh, hazardous, and remote location of Dogger Bank safe. Not just through the organisation’s bespoke solutions, which include 24/7 topside medical support and medical assistance services, but also its use of HSE Offshore qualified medics, providing a high-level of medical support and trust.

Dave Thompson, Director of UK Sales at RMI, commented: “It’s a great privilege to be able to provide our robust health and safety solutions to the teams in place at the Dogger Bank wind farm. Distance from definitive care, environmental extremes, and limited resources are all considerations that need to be taken into account in a project such as this and our involvement has been crucial in protecting the health and wellbeing of workers in this remote and hazardous job site.

“At RMI, our goal is to keep everyone healthy and working on-site, while keeping the severity of work-related injury treatment to first aid level. Our offshore medics are specialists in their field, able to work in extreme conditions and make life-saving decisions in an instant. While any approach of an offshore medic should be first and foremost preventative, our medics are prepared to deal with major incidents or an evacuation if required. However, we hope that their continual presence on Dogger Bank will help mitigate the associated risks, costs, and project impacts of any major incident.”

Holding the right qualifications is crucial for personnel working on offshore wind farms and RMI has been servicing the offshore wind industry for many years, operating in the renewables sector since its infancy – its medics have significant experience and training in renewables settings, particularly offshore wind, including Global Wind Organisation accreditation.

Situated between 130 – 190 km from the North East coast of England, the Dogger Bank wind farm combined will have an installed capacity of 3.6 GW and will be capable of powering up to six million homes. Each turbine can provide enough clean energy to power 16 000 British households and save the equivalent of 9000 vehicles’ emissions in a year.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Spring 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on offshore wind, solar technology, energy storage, green hydrogen, waste-to-energy, and more. This issue also features a regional report on commodity challenges facing Asia’s energy transition.