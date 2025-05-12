Port of Cromarty Firth awards Phase 5 pre-construction contract to RJ McLeod

Port of Cromarty Firth has awarded a £1.5 million contract to RJ McLeod to carry out all required pre-construction work in readiness for the construction stage of its £111 million Phase 5 expansion that will expand the size of the Port’s current 9Ha Quay West facility and provide the critical facilities needed in Scotland for the rapid development of new North Sea fixed bottom and floating offshore wind farms.

One of Scotland’s leading civil engineering contractors, RJ McLeod, will be tasked with undertaking detailed design and producing a construction programme and plan, as well as planning the procurement of critical materials. The company was selected using SCAPE Scotland’s Utilities Works and Services Framework. The pre-construction stage is due to be finalised in the summer, with construction then due to commence in the autumn.

RJ McLeod, headquartered in Glasgow, has a 70-year history of delivering complex engineering solutions to clients the length and breadth of Scotland, including developing the nation’s coastal infrastructure – sea defence works, breakwaters, causeways, harbours, and linkspans. Recent successful projects include improving the harbour area and main street in Ullapool, which won the Best Overall Project category at the Scottish Civil Engineering Awards.

The awarding of the contract comes after the UK Government’s Department for Energy Security and Net Zero confirmed the award of £55.7 million of Floating Offshore Wind Manufacturing Investment Scheme (FLOWMIS) funding to the Port to create a custom-designed Floating Offshore Wind Integration and Precommissioning facility, paving the way for it to negotiate further match-funding from private investors.

The expansion project is expected to create 170 – 320 jobs in the construction phase. When complete, it will provide the larger facilities needed for the integration, precommissioning, and operational support to floating offshore wind – a vital component of regional jobs and growth, national energy security (and reduction of energy bills), and to Scotland and the UK achieving their net-zero obligations.

The Port has been highlighted in industry reports as the most logical location for a strategic national floating offshore wind hub. This is due to its location, experienced supply chain and deep, sheltered waters which can accommodate the large vessels required to deliver the substantial components and floating technology such as towers, blades, steel, and concrete foundations needed for offshore wind.

Alex Campbell, Port of Cromarty Firth Chief Executive, said: “The Port is delighted to award the pre-construction contract to Scottish company RJ McLeod. The award recognises the company’s long and successful track record in delivering projects of huge significance to the area in which they are built. Everyone at the Port is looking forward to working with RJ McLeod on Phase 5, our most ambitious expansion project yet.

“This contract has also gone ahead thanks to the FLOWMIS funding recently confirmed by the UK Government. They recognised how Phase 5 is vital to provide the necessary integration and precommissioning facilities to act as a catalyst to deliver economic growth and jobs by ensuring the manufacture, assembly and many other services required for floating offshore wind projects happens in the UK. It will unlock investment in Invergordon and at other ports across the Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport.”

Hamish Seaton, North Director at RJ McLeod, added: “We are very pleased to have been awarded the pre-construction contract from Port of Cromarty Firth for its Phase 5 expansion. Our North Office is located less than 15 miles from the port and has a long and successful history of delivering large projects of significant size and ambition such as this. This project will provide us with the opportunity to deliver a boost to the local economy, not only in terms of employment with a local Highland contractor, but also in terms of the extensive and valuable local supply chain of goods and services. We look forward to working with the Port to progress this project, which once completed will mark a milestone moment in Scotland’s renewable energy journey.”

Energy Minister, Michael Shanks, commented: “Our £55 million investment in Cromarty Firth will help it develop into one of the first UK ports able to deploy floating offshore wind turbines at scale. It’s fantastic to see progress today in rolling out the next stage of this project that will support rapid expansion of new offshore wind in the North Sea.

“This facility shows how Scotland is reaping the benefits of our clean power mission, and helping to deliver on our Plan for Change by driving growth and creating good, skilled jobs.”

Gary Meechan, Head of Frameworks at SCAPE Scotland, concluded: “We are delighted to support the expansion of the Port of Cromarty Firth, a landmark project that will enhance Scotland’s clean energy infrastructure. As one of the first major initiatives under SCAPE Scotland’s Utilities Work and Services Framework, this project represents our commitment to providing procurement solutions that facilitate true collaboration and drive real industry benefits. We look forward to continuing the relationship we have established with Cromarty Firth Port Authority and working closely with our partner, RJ McLeod, to deliver meaningful social value for the local community, including job opportunities and economic growth as part of this flagship project.”

