DWT wins Mynydd Clogau service contract

DWT has been awarded a service maintenance contract for the Mynydd Clogau wind farm in Powys, Wales. The contract, effective 17 April 2026, marks the transition of 17 V52 850 kW turbines to DWT's independent multi-brand full-service portfolio.

With 20 years under their belts, Mynydd Clogau’s V52s are now entering a phase in which parts sourcing is becoming progressively more complex and costly and where parts obsolescence will increasingly require engineering solutions rather than off-the-shelf replacements. Having seen DWT’s engineering capabilities demonstrated over their seven-year partnership, Nadara had the confidence to turn to a proven partner when it was time to take this legacy fleet forward.

DWT addresses this challenge through its group-wide extensive engineering departments. Rather than replacing failed components with costly new parts, DWT operates a dedicated repair-and-refurbishment loop: components are recovered from the field, fully inspected and restored, and returned to service in tested condition. The cost savings compared to new OEM procurement are significant, and for Mynydd Clogau, this translates directly into lower operational expenditure and minimised downtimes.

Where parts reach end-of-life with no available replacement – a growing challenge across the industry’s ageing turbine fleet – DWT’s engineering team goes further, developing in-house-engineered alternatives to meet or exceed the original specification. This capability to resolve obsolescence without OEM dependency gives Nadara long-term assurance that a hard-to-source or unavailable part will not become an availability problem for the wind farm.

“We are pleased to be strengthening our strategic partnership with DWT as they take on the service and maintenance of our Mynydd Clogau wind farm, marking the successful transition from a 20-year agreement with Vestas on our V52 850kW turbines. With over 14 MW of installed capacity, this site remains an important part of our portfolio, and ensuring its continued safe, efficient, and high-performing operation is critical. DWT’s technical capability, flexibility, and collaborative approach give us confidence in their ability to support the asset through its next phase of operation, and we look forward to building on this partnership to deliver long-term value,” said John Morris, Head of Asset Management, UK Portfolio, Nadara.

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