TFK to supply inter-array cables for large scale offshore wind project in Dutch North Sea

TFK has signed an inter-array cable contract with Vattenfall and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) through its Energy Transition Fund for Phase 1 of the Zeevonk offshore wind project.

Under the contract, TKF will be responsible for the design, engineering, manufacturing, testing, supply and project-management of the 66 kV inter-array cables, including the associated accessories.

The scope of the contract places strong emphasis on sustainable cable design, an area in which TKF plays a leading role through its advanced connectivity solutions. The cables will be manufactured at TKF’s state-of-the-art facility in Eemshaven in the Netherlands.

Felix Würtenberger, CEO Zeevonk, commented: “The inter-array cables are a critical component of the Zeevonk project. By selecting TKF, we are partnering with a supplier that combines proven offshore wind experience with a strong focus on sustainable design. This agreement supports our ambition to deliver Zeevonk efficiently while reducing the environmental footprint of key project components.”

Walter Heerts, Managing Director at TKF Subsea Solutions, added: “We are honoured to bring our expertise to the Zeevonk project. The combination of scale, ambition, and focus on sustainability aligns seamlessly with TKF. With our advanced, greener inter-array cables, we deliver a reliable and sustainable solution that supports the continued growth of offshore wind in the North Sea.”

The inter-array cables feature a distinctly bitumen-free sustainable design, incorporating low-emission aluminium, recycled steel, recycled copper. These material choices are expected to further reduce the cables’ emissions footprint and contribute to a lower environmental impact across the full product lifecycle. These solutions help reduce the carbon footprint of the cables while increasing their circular content.

The incorporation of these circularity measures supported Zeevonk’s competitive position in the tender process, enabling the project to meet the required sustainability and circularity criteria through multiple design solutions.

Covering an area of 650 km2, the Zeevonk project will be located in front of the Dutch North Sea coast, between 63 km – 84 km away from the coastal town of Bergen aan Zee. The project is divided into two stages. Phase 1 delivers 1 GW of offshore wind by 2029. Phase 2 follows in 2032, adding another 1 GW of wind and 500 MW of system integration capacity. This includes the development of an electrolyser in the Port of Rotterdam to enable green hydrogen production. Zeevonk is co-owned by Vattenfall and CIP.

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