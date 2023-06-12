Vestas wins 221 MW order in Scotland

The order consists of 49 V136-4.5 MW wind turbines and includes supply, delivery, and commissioning of the turbines. Upon completion, Vestas will service the turbines under a 30-year active output management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement designed to ensure optimised performance of the assets.

“We are excited to partner up for the first time with Brockwell Energy Limited to deliver one of the largest onshore projects in the UK as the market scales to achieve net zero,” said Anna Schlasberg Wachtmeister, Vice President Sales for Northern and Central Europe at Vestas. "North Kyle is yet another order for the V136-4.5 MW turbine and takes Vestas beyond 4 GW under full scope service in the UK and Ireland”.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Vestas on Brockwell’s flagship North Kyle project. We look forward to continuing our positive collaboration with Vestas during the construction and long-term operational phase of the project. Once constructed the project is expected to generate sufficient green energy to power 163 000 homes and will make a significant contribution to the UK’s net zero target,” commented Paul Newman, Commercial Director at Brockwell Energy Limited.

Turbine delivery will begin in 2Q24 with commissioning scheduled for completion in the 3Q25.