Bilbao Port Authority grants Haizea Bilbao extension

The Board of Directors of the Bilbao Port Authority has approved the extension of the surface area of the concession of Haizea Bilbao, S.L., a company of the Haizea Wind Group, by an additional 128 668 m2, in Docks AZ-2 and AZ-3 adjacent to its current concession area. This decision has been taken in line with the company’s plan for growth and phased expansion, and to contribute to the consolidation of the Port of Bilbao as a reference in the wind energy sector.

With this expansion, Haizea Wind, a manufacturer of offshore towers and foundations which has invested in excess of €300 million in its dockside facilities, will have a total concession area of around 340 000 m2 in Bilbao.

The new concession area is partially linked to that of previous concessions of the companies Servicios Logísticos Portuarios (SLP) and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Eólica, which have relocated their activities to Dock AZ-0 and the Central Breakwater, respectively.

This is part of a reorganisation of the spaces available in the Port of Bilbao with a view to improving the operations of the businesses operating there.

