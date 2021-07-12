Jan De Nul signs another contract with Dogger Bank Wind Farm

Dogger Bank Wind Farm and Jan De Nul Group announce the signing of the final contract for the transport and installation of 87 GE Haliade-X 14 MW offshore wind turbines. Dogger Bank C at up to 200 km off the Yorkshire coast, England, is the third Dogger Bank Wind Farm package awarded to Jan De Nul. Following the signature of packages A and B, this will bring the total WTGs to be installed to an impressive 277 units.

For the delivery and installation of the 14 MW turbines, Jan De Nul Group will mobilise its newest Next Gen Offshore Jack-Up Installation Vessel Voltaire, turning this project into its first assignment. The contract is subject to Dogger Bank C reaching financial close in late 2021.

The 3.6 GW Dogger Bank Wind Farm, which is being delivered in the North Sea in three 1.2 GW phases, is set to be one of the world’s largest offshore wind farms when complete.

The first two phases, Dogger Bank A and B, each feature 95 units of 13 MW turbines. They are a joint venture (JV) between Equinor (40%), SSE Renewables (40%) and Eni (20%). The third phase, Dogger Bank C, is being developed on a different timescale and is owned by SSE Renewables (50%) and Equinor (50%).

When complete, Dogger Bank will generate enough energy to power over 6 million UK homes every year.

Dogger Bank Wind Farm secured 3.6 GW of offshore wind contracts in the UK Government’s 2019 contracts for difference auctions. Record low prices were awarded for the three phases making up Dogger Bank Wind Farm: Dogger Bank A, Dogger Bank B and Dogger Bank C. Dogger Bank C is planned to reach financial close by the end of 2021.

SSE Renewables is leading the development and construction phases of Dogger Bank Wind Farm and Equinor will lead on operations for its lifetime of up to 35 years.

The Offshore Jack-Up Installation Vessel Voltaire is currently under construction. It will have a lifting capacity of over 3000 t and will enter into service in 2022.

It is named after the pioneering European Enlightenment philosopher and is fitted with a highly advanced exhaust filtering system by means of a Selective Catalytic Reduction system and a Diesel Particulate Filter, making it the very first seagoing installation vessel of its kind to be an Ultra-Low Emission vessel (ULEv), moreover Stage V-certified.

