NeXtWind and VSB Group form partnership for German wind farm

At the end of June, VSB and NeXtWind hosted a joint ownership event to inform the owners about their collaboration on the Zörbig repowering project. The future pooling of joint resources and the extensive expertise of both companies – not to mention the strong support from local politics – will ensure efficient project implementation with high quality standards.

This cooperation sets a precedent for the entire industry as it impressively demonstrates that close collaboration between multiple project developers creates significant added value for all involved and thus for the entire energy transition. In particular, significant synergies can be created in the best possible use of the available space.

In total, the Zörbig repowering project will replace 27 old installations (total installed capacity: 40.5 MW) with 16 modern and powerful Vestas V172 units, generating a total capacity of 115.2 MW – almost a tripling of power output despite significantly fewer installations. This will theoretically allow for the supply of clean electricity to 80 000 households following the planned commissioning of the new wind park in 2027.

“The Zörbig repowering project is another important step towards the green energy landscape of tomorrow due to its scale. The interaction between citizens, politics, authorities, and project developers is very positive and constructive in this community project. With a strong partner like NeXtWind, we can now quickly move into implementation,” said Thomas Winkler, Managing Director of VSB Germany.

“For the success of the energy transition, the town of Zörbig has been maintaining a trustworthy and fruitful collaboration with renewable energy project developers for many years – including with VSB and NeXtWind. As the mayor of Zörbig, I fully support the cooperation of these two companies in the repowering endeavor ‘Wind Park Zörbig’, as it generates value exactly where the energy transition is lived: locally. I look forward to another successful project,” emphasised Matthias Egert, Mayor of Zörbig.

Professor Werner Süss, Co-CEO of NeXtWind, added: “We are now quickly implementing the construction of wind turbines in Zörbig together with our partner VSB. The close and trusting cooperation of VSB and NeXtwind in this project brings benefits for all sides: It is a good day for the city of Zörbig, the property owners, and the energy transition.”

“To achieve the ambitious German and European climate targets, we must fully always utilize all the potential available to us. Repowering projects like Zörbig sustainably support this transformation process, as the consistent use of the most advanced technologies and adherence to the highest environmental and quality standards significantly enhance the efficiency of the wind parks,” explained Dr Felix Grolman, CEO of the VSB Group.

