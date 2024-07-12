The Nordex Group receives Lithuanian 42 MW order

At the end of June 2024, the Nordex Group signed a contract with the E energija group for the supply and installation of six N163/6.X wind turbines for a 42 MW wind farm in Lithuania. The order also includes a Premium-Plus service contract for the maintenance of the turbines over 35 years.

The wind farm is being developed near the city of Kaunas. The delivery and installation of the Delta4000 series turbines on 159-metre tubular steel towers will begin in 2H25, with commissioning scheduled for the same year.

“It is the first of our 3 projects that we plan to start building in central Lithuania this year and we chose Nordex as the best option both in terms of technology and successful partnership that we have experienced so far,” commented Gediminas Uloza, CEO of E energija group.

The site is characterized by average wind speeds of more than 7 m/s. E energija group will operate the six Nordex turbines with a nominal output of 7 MW.

"Since the beginning of our cooperation in early 2023 E energija group has chosen to order 50 units of the N163/6.X turbines with a total capacity of 346 MW from Nordex. We are delighted with the trust that has been repeatedly placed in us and our partnership," said Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group.

Since the installation of the first turbines in Lithuania in 2015, the Nordex Group has sold turbines totalling more than 950 MW to various customers in Lithuania.

