EDP Renewables’ Texas wind farm begins commercial operations

EDP Renewables North America (EDPR NA), the US’s fourth-largest wind energy producer and leading developer in Texas, announces its 180-MW Wildcat Creek Wind Farm has reached commercial operations and is producing energy in Cooke County, Texas.

Wildcat Creek Wind Farm marks EDPR NA’s fifth operating wind farm in Texas and is the second project – in addition to Reloj del Sol Wind Farm in Zapata County – to recently come online in the state from the Houston-based renewable energy developer. These newest wind projects propel EDPR NA’s Texas portfolio to 1089 MW in operating renewable energy capacity, and cumulatively, EDPR NA’s Texas projects produce enough energy to power the equivalent of 275 000 average Texas homes each year.

"EDP Renewables is proud to be at the forefront of bringing more renewable energy online in the Lone Star State," said Shane Hiett, Operations Manager – Wildcat Creek Wind Farm. "The Wildcat Creek Wind Farm advances our commitment to delivering reliable energy to Texans for the next several decades, while also driving new jobs, revenue, and economic activity to the North Texas region.”

Wildcat Creek is located approximately 50 miles north of Dallas-Fort Worth. The wind farm is anticipated to disburse US$38 million in cumulative payments to local governments over the life of the project, including US$8 million directed to local school districts. The wind farm will also pay out a total of approximately US$72 million in land-lease payments to local landowners, providing a stable source of income throughout the life of the project. On the jobs front, Wildcat Creek created approximately 250 full-time equivalent jobs during construction and will support 10 - 12 permanent careers over the life of the project.

“With the Wildcat Creek Wind Farm coming online, I’m not only excited about the renewable energy powering our community but also the long-term benefits that we will continue to see from the project,” stated Leo Lutkenhaus, landowner. “We view EDP Renewables as a true partner invested in our success, and the project’s support will enhance our local communities and provide critical revenue for our schools and local government. The positive impacts of Wildcat Creek will be seen and felt in North Texas for generations to come."

EDPR NA is committed to continuing to grow Texas's leadership in renewable energy and increasing the already US$1.5 billion it has invested in the state.

