MET Group expands Bulgarian wind portfolio

Swiss-based energy company MET Group has acquired a 100% stake in a 60-MW wind park in Bulgaria, after signing a share purchase agreement with Spanish Grupo Enhol. The transaction is an important step in achieving MET’s renewables growth targets in the CEE region of 500 MW in operation by 2023 – with this acquisition MET will expand its operating wind portfolio in Bulgaria to 102 MW.

On 30 July 2021, MET Group signed a share purchase agreement with Grupo Enhol, a Spanish family-owned company focusing on renewable energy, to acquire its 60 MW Suvorovo Wind Park in Western Bulgaria, along the Black Sea coastline. The closing of the transaction is expected to take place in 3Q21.

Suvorovo Wind Park, representing 8.5% of the total installed wind capacity in Bulgaria, consists of 30 units of Gamesa G90 wind turbines – 2 MW capacity each. The wind farm, operating since 2012, produces approximately 120 GWh of electricity per year, supplying power equivalent to the consumption of around 38 000 households.

MET Group considers the growth in the renewable power generation in the CEE region as a core part of its business strategy. This transaction will provide MET with a strong local renewables footprint in Bulgaria following the acquisition of the 42 MW Black Sea Wind Park earlier this year.

Benjamin Lakatos, CEO of MET Group commented on the transaction: “This is our second successful renewable asset acquisition in Bulgaria as part of our CEE renewables growth strategy of reaching 500 MW in operation by 2023. We believe that our integrated approach to business in our core markets will add additional value to support the energy transition towards renewables.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer issue of Energy Global features a varied spectrum of in-depth technical articles detailing recent projects, future projections, and technological advancements in the renewables sector, from companies including CEWEP, Enel Green Power, Turboden S.p.A., Cornwall Insight, and more.

Don’t forget to sign up to receive future digital issues of Energy Global for free here.