Copenhagen Offshore Partners to lead development of offshore wind farm in Taiwan

Copenhagen Offshore Partners (COP), a global leader in offshore wind development and construction, will lead development activities for the newly awarded 600 MW Fengmiao 2 offshore wind farm, situated approximately 40 km off the coast of Taichung City in Taiwan.

This announcement comes following the successful award of capacity to the Fengmiao 2 project by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) through its fund, Copenhagen Infrastructure V (CI V), in Taiwan’s Round 3.2 Zonal Development Offshore Wind Auction.

Since entering Taiwan in 2017, CIP and COP have been committed to unleashing offshore wind in the country. CIP has invested significantly in developing Taiwan’s offshore wind projects, supply networks and fostering a strong industry ecosystem.

“We are delighted to lead development for the Fengmiao 2 offshore wind farm, furthering our commitment to Taiwan’s renewable energy sector,” said Claire Lohan, COP Taiwan CEO. “Our dedicated team looks forward to collaborating closely with the Taiwanese government, local leaders, and stakeholders to deliver a project that supports Taiwan’s ambitious net-zero goals. This project not only exemplifies our expertise but also underscores our dedication to sustainable, green energy for the future.”

“We are thrilled to receive this award and to have the opportunity to further accelerate Taiwan’s energy transition,” added Jesper Krarup Holst, COP Partner and Head of APAC Region. “Just as with our greater portfolio in Taiwan, we are committed to developing Fengmiao 2 responsibly and in close coordination with local stakeholders and industries to support Taiwan’s growing renewable energy sector.”

As the exclusive offshore wind development partner to CIP, COP will oversee the development of the Fengmiao 2 offshore wind farm. COP has been at the forefront of offshore project development for CIP projects in Taiwan, including the 500 MW Fengmiao 1 offshore wind farm, the 595 MW Changfang and Xidao offshore wind farms and the 298 MW Zhong Neng offshore wind farm, which generated first power in June 2024, in partnership with China Steel Corp. (CSC). The Fengmiao 2 project is a testament to COP’s expanding 50 GW offshore wind development pipeline worldwide.

