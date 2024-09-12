Dongtam Group signs agreement for wind power factory

On 10 September 2024, Dong Tam Group (DTG) and CS Wind Corp. officially signed a cooperation agreement. Under this agreement, DTG will lease land to CS Wind for the construction of a large-scale wind power factory with a total investment amount of up to US$200 million.

Attending the ceremony were leaders of Long An Province, including Nguyen Van Duoc, Member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, and Chairman of the Provincial People’s Council; Mai Van Nhieu, Member of the Provincial Party Standing Committee, and Permanent Vice Chair-man of the People’s Council of Long An Province; Huynh Van Son, Provincial Commissioner, and Vice Chairman of Long An Provincial People’s Committee; along with leaders from various departments and agencies of Long An Province and Can Giuoc District. Representing CS Wind were Bang Seong-Hun, CEO of CS Wind Corp. (South Korea); Roy Kim, Senior Manager for Corporate Planning, CS Wind Corp. (South Ko-rea); and Nguyen The Kien, General Director of CS Wind Corp. (Vietnam). Present on the side of Dongtam Group were Vo Quoc Thang. Chairman of the Board of Directors of Dongtam Group; Nguyen Van Hung, Member of the Board of Directors and CEO of Dongtam Group, along with members of the press and media.

With its strong production and quality management system and extensive global management expertise, CS Wind has sup-plied more than 13 000 wind towers to the world’s leading wind turbine manufacturers such as Vestas, Siemens-Gamesa, GE, and Goldwind, affirming its position in the global renewable energy industry.

Long An Province, with its strategic location, rapid urbanisation, strong infrastructure development, and having achieved the second rank in Vietnam’s Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI) in 2023, holds significant advantages in industrial and service development, FDI attraction, and favourable inter-regional geographical connectivity. Long An is the second locality in Vietnam targeted in CS Wind’s investment development plan. Through an in-depth research process, CS Wind has been studying and collaborating seamlessly with DTG to establish the factory in Long Southeast Asia Industrial Park which is part of Cluster 04 of the Long An International Port project cluster in-vested by DTG in Can Giuoc District, Long An Province.

According to the cooperation agreement, DTG and its subsidiaries will lease 50 ha. of industrial and service land to CS Wind Vietnam. This land will be used to build a factory and storage yard for onshore, offshore wind towers, as well as wind energy products such as monopiles, transition pieces, and other materials, which will be supplied to the global market.

This project is considered as one of the largest wind power equipment production factories in the world at the time of project establishment, with a total first-phase investment of up to US$200 million. The expected capacity is up to tens of thousands of units per year, supplying oversized and overweight equipment ranging from 500 t and up to 4000 t per item. In particular, all of the equipment and materials will be initially imported and exported through Long An International Port, estimated to be between 150 000 to 200 000 tpy.

“Today’s signing ceremony, witnessed by Long An Province officials, affirms the commitment of all parties involved in investing in this project. Long An Province places high importance on this project and its partners, committing to continuous support to the enterprises, investors, and Can Giuoc District for the project’s successful implementation. Well developed industrial parks not only attract investments but also significantly contribute to provincial revenues, creating more local jobs, and producing highly competitive domestic and export-quality consumer goods. In Long An, revenues from industrial parks account for nearly half of the total local state budget revenue. We always strive to build a trustworthy, transparent, and favourable investment environment in Long An Province,” said Nguyen Van Duoc, Member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, and Chairman of the Provincial People’s Council of Long An Province.

With the desire to contribute to the local industrial and socio-economic development, Vo Quoc Thang, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Dongtam Group, speaking on behalf of the Long An Southeast Asia Industrial Park investor, affirmed, “We are very excited to welcome a prestigious corporation such as CS Wind to invest in the Long An Southeast Asia Industrial Park Once the factory is operational, the equipment produced here will be efficiently exported to countries around the world through Long An International Port. This further reinforces the appeal of Long An Province’s investment environment for international investors. We are also committed to creating the most favourable conditions for investors throughout the project implementation process.”

The growth of import and export volumes through Long An International Port contributes to increasing local import and export turnover, boosting revenues, promoting local socio-economic development, developing logistics operations, and growing the regional economy.

According to the analysis by Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF), with governments around the world actively promoting the development of green energy, wind and solar energy are expected to meet 56% of global electricity demand by 2050. Countries such as the US, China, and the EU have set goals for developing carbon-free and carbon-neutral power grids, reflecting the global trend towards sustainable development. The project will contribute to ongoing efforts to localise Vietnam’s wind power supply chain, as well as develop competitiveness in the international market.

