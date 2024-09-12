Ørsted places order for Irish wind turbines

Ørsted has placed an order with the Nordex Group to supply and install nine N133/4800 turbines for the 43 MW Farranrory wind farm in Ireland.

The order also includes a Premium Plus Service agreement contract where Nordex will service the turbines for a period of 20 years from the service commencement date. The contract is the first agreement entered into by Danish Energy company, Ørsted – one of the largest renewable energy companies in the world – and the Nordex Group.

The Nordex Group is installing the turbines for Farranrory on tubular steel towers and the delivery and installation programme will commence in the summer of 2025. After completion and commissioning in 2026, Farranrory is expected to supply 25 000 Irish households with clean electricity.

