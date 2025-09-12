ENERCON advances networked energy generation solution

ENERCON has launched an end-to-end approach to the future of networked energy generation, combining wind farms with battery energy storage system (BESS) for the next phase of the Germany energy transition.

The launch of Wind+ Storage, beginning with the German market, marks a further expansion of ENERCON’s supplementary solution portfolio for wind turbines. The turnkey integration of BESS and hybrid controller in new or existing wind farms enables operators to access future-proof revenue opportunities and is the key to a regulated energy system based on renewable generation technologies.

ENERCON Product Manager, Karen Hernandez, commented: “Economical costs of batteries and changes to regulations in the Renewable Energy Sources Act are creating very good framework conditions for the use of BESS in combination with wind energy. Nevertheless, the implementation of hybrid projects is challenging in terms of the technology, regulations, and commercial aspects. With ENERCON Wind+ Storage, integration is tailored, secure, and compliant with the grid.

ENERCON draws on more than 15 years of experience in the field of hybrid projects as well as its extensive in-house expertise and also supplies the necessary hardware and software components. This includes a hybrid controller that co-ordinates the wind turbines, BESS, grid, and further controllable units for a seamless grid integration and smart operation, or substations for direct feed-in to the public high-voltage grid.

BESS integrated with intelligent hybrid controllers ensure that wind energy becomes more predictable and reliable, making its integration into the energy grid easier and opening up revenue options for hybrid power plant operators to complement the Renewable Energy Sources Act.

ENERCON CCO, Uli Schulze Südhoff, explained: “In addition to the fact that intermediate storage allows more energy to be monetised – energy that would otherwise be curtailed – other remuneration opportunities arise from providing system services for grid regulation or through optimised energy marketing.”

From a technical perspective, the BESS make it possible to intermediately store both green energy from onshore wind and energy from the grid. However, from a legal approval perspective the operator has to decide according to current regulations.

Benjamin Seifert, Regional Head of the Central Northern Europe region, added: “The main benefits of storing green energy from the wind farm is the accelerated approval procedure for BESS as well as in the opportunity to avoid wind farm curtailments. The so-called ‘overbuilding provision’ also enables the available infrastructure to be used more efficiently and to feed in energy from the wind farm and BESS via the same grid connection point.”

ENERCON CEO, Udo Bauer, concluded: “ENERCON Wind+ Storage is an example of how we are using the diverse products and services of our wind turbine solution portfolio to tap the full potential of green energies, even under new conditions. As a company, we are taking on the responsibility that comes with the next phase of the energy transition and continuing to work on contributing to a clean, secure, and affordable supply of energy in Germany with innovative solutions.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Explore the latest insights into the renewable energy sector in the Autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a regional report on the Asia Pacific from Aurora Energy Research, mapping out why the wholesale price cap is detrimental to the energy transition in India. The issue then delves into articles covering crucial topics such as digitalisation in renewables, inspection & maintenance, developments in floating offshore wind, coatings, solar optimisation and more. Contributors include Flotation Energy, DNV, Sarens, Neuman & Esser, Teknos, and more, so this issue is not one to miss!