FuturEnergy Ireland appoints Ventolines as owner’s engineer for wind farm

FuturEnergy Ireland has appointed Ventolines as its owner’s engineer for the Carrownagowan wind farm project following a competitive tender process.

This marks a significant milestone for the FuturEnergy Ireland Group and for Carrownagowan wind farm as the project enters its delivery phase.

FuturEnergy Ireland, a joint venture between Coillte and ESB established in late 2021, is targeting the development of 1 GW of renewable electricity by 2030 from its strong portfolio of renewable energy projects across the country. Carrownagowan wind farm is its first 100%-owned project to move into the delivery phase.

Ventolines has partnered with global engineering firm, Egis, to provide all necessary knowledge and expertise to optimise the delivery of the Carrownagowan project and minimise risks during both the construction and operational phases. Ventolines, as a leading renewable energy services provider, will bring international and technical expertise, as well as a strong track record in renewable energy delivery, to the project.

In this role, Ventolines will oversee the technical requirements and safeguard quality, costs, safety, and integration of all technical deliveries at site, ensuring that FuturEnergy Ireland’s interests are protected throughout every stage of contracting and project execution.

As one of Ireland’s leading multi-disciplinary engineering and operations firms, Egis will collaborate with Ventolines in supervising the construction and final design of the project.

Carrownagowan wind farm, which comprises 19 wind turbines with a tip height of up to 169 m, is located on the northern slopes of Slieve Bernagh in East County Clare. The project will contribute towards Ireland’s climate action targets, while also improving the country’s energy security and independence, reducing our reliance on expensive, imported fossil fuels. The project is expected to generate enough clean, green electricity to power the equivalent of an estimated 70 000 homes annually. Over its lifetime, 2.8 million t of carbon dioxide are expected to be offset compared with traditional electricity generation.

Mary Lynch, Delivery Director at FuturEnergy Ireland, commented: “FuturEnergy Ireland warmly welcomes the appointment of Ventolines and Egis to Carrownagowan wind farm, an impactful project that will play a vital role in fighting climate change and providing clean, home-produced electricity to Ireland. The project will also benefit the local area through a €11 million community benefit fund, local rates contributions, and employment. This is an exciting time for Carrownagowan wind farm and for FuturEnergy Ireland as we move towards construction supported by such strong industry leaders. We aim to get the blades turning at Carrownagowan by 2028 ahead of the Government’s climate action target of achieving 80% of electricity from renewable sources by 2030.”

Remco Boersma, Director of Contracting and Construction at Ventolines, noted: “The Carrownagowan project is an exciting milestone for Ventolines. In our role guiding the project’s delivery, we bring our knowledge and expertise to this challenging project. We look forward, together with our partner Egis, and are proud to support FuturEnergy Ireland in contracting and constructing the seventh-largest wind farm in Ireland. The high profile of this project truly energises our experts: we are committed to making it a success. The task ahead will be a team effort; we look forward to co-operating in an integrated manner with the teams of FuturEnergy Ireland and Egis.”

Joanne Moran, Director for Energy Transition for Ireland and the UK at Egis, concluded: “We are excited to be collaborating with Ventolines on what is an important project for both FuturEnergy Ireland and the country as a whole. Carrownagowan is Egis’s first wind farm project in Ireland and we look forward to deploying our local and global expertise to ensure it is delivered to the highest standards. At Egis, we are committed to and have a track record of developing and delivering large-scale projects that can address climate change and assist in driving the transition to cleaner energy. Working together with Ventolines to develop Carrownagowan for FuturEnergy Ireland provides an opportunity for us to deliver on this commitment in a real and substantial way.”

