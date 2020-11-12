LOC Singapore win contract to aid installation of offshore wind farm in Vietnam

LOC Singapore (LOC), a subsidiary of LOC Group, has announced that it has won a contract to provide marine warranty survey services for the transportation and installation operations of the Binh Dai Phase 1 offshore wind farm project, in Vietnam.

The contract is provided by PowerChina HuaDong Engineering Ltd, a global engineering and construction firm, with over 8000 employees worldwide, based in Hangzhou, China.

Under the terms of agreement, LOC will provide marine warranty survey services, including suitability surveys of the proposed support fleet. The team will also provide expertise in a range of other marine vessel inspection and marine assurance services when necessary.

Located in the south-east area of the Vietnamese province of Ben Tre, the Binh Dai project is expected to have a total capacity of 310 MW. This will contribute to increasing the power source for the regional grid, helping to improve the voltage and increase the safety of power supplies across the province.

Phase 1 of the wind farm development will consist of seven Siemens Gamesa turbines.

This project follows a series of contract wins this year for LOC Renewables in Singapore, specifically supporting the construction of offshore wind farms in Vietnam, including on Dong Hai 1 Phase 1 and Hoa Binh 1 Phase 1.