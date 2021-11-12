Bladt Industries and Semco Maritime awarded substation contract

A consortium of strategic partners, Bladt Industries, and Semco Maritime have been awarded a turnkey contract for the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project for US utility company Dominion Energy Virginia.

The contract comprises three 880 MW offshore substations, which will be established in 2021 - 2025 and commissioned in 2026.

The three substations will constitute the backbone of the electrical infrastructure for the 2.6 GW Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project. The contract is Bladt Industries’ and Semco Maritime’s third offshore substation project in the US and the two strategic partners’ 21st project together since their first co-operation in 2003.

The scope of work on the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project includes design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, and installation. Bladt Industries is responsible for design, procurement, and manufacturing of steel structures and jacket foundations, while design, procurement, and installation of electrical equipment, emergency systems, and inter-array cables will be managed by Semco Maritime.

“We are proud that Dominion Energy has selected Bladt and Semco for the world’s largest assignment so far within the offshore substation area where we have established solid experience and unique competencies together. We are pleased with this opportunity to leverage our experience and contribute to shaping the US offshore wind industry. We look forward to co-operating closely with Dominion Energy, securing green US jobs in connection with the construction and operation phases to provide green energy for thousands of US households and reduce CO 2 emissions,” says Anders Søe-Jensen, CEO, Bladt Industries.

“Dominion Energy has created a visionary project in Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind, and we look forward to contributing to the green transition in Virginia. We are proud of the contract for three 880 MW substations, which we consider a vote of confidence in Semco’s and Bladt’s tried and tested partnership and our strong track record of delivering competitive projects within electrical infrastructure for offshore wind through two decades," says Steen Brødbæk, CEO, Semco Maritime.

The Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project will be established 40 km off Virginia Beach, US and with a 2.6 GW capacity, supplying up to 660 000 households in Virginia and eliminating up to 5 million tpy of CO 2 emissions. The project is furthermore expected to generate up to 900 jobs in the local area during the construction phase and up to 1100 jobs when the wind park is commissioned in 2026.

"Bladt Industries and Semco Maritime are experienced global leaders in the development and engineering of offshore substations, which are critical to delivering the clean, renewable energy to shore and ultimately to our customers,” said Joshua Bennett, Dominion Energy vice president of offshore wind. “Just as important, it means jobs for our operations team to provide important service and maintenance for the substations.”

