Eneco and Deutsche Windtechnik partner on Prinses Amalia wind park

Eneco has chosen Deutsche Windtechnik as its new maintenance partner for the Prinses Amalia wind park. Deutsche Windtechnik will maintain the wind farm, located some 25 km off IJmuiden in the Dutch North Sea, from January 2026 until the wind farm’s end of life.

The Prinses Amalia wind park, operational since 2008, consists of 60 Vestas V80 turbines with a combined capacity of 120?MW. Deutsche Windtechnik will deploy permanent staff for all maintenance and troubleshooting, providing tools, components, maintenance materials, engineering support, and back-office services.

Close collaboration is central to the agreement.

Eneco and Deutsche Windtechnik jointly define maintenance priorities and requirements, with operations managed from the shared facilities in IJmuiden to make optimal use of staff, vessels, and assets. The co-operation aims to improve turbine availability and optimise energy output throughout the remaining operational period.

Remco Streppel, Eneco, said: “At Eneco, we value maintaining high production levels and reliability across our wind portfolio. Maintaining good performance with an asset that’s nearing the end of its design life is an additional challenge. Working closely with Deutsche Windtechnik enables us to achieve this efficiently and safely, with clear alignment on priorities and performance targets.”

Geert Timmers, Deutsche Windtechnik, added: “We are proud to strengthen our co-operation with Eneco and to take responsibility for maintaining this landmark offshore wind farm. Since 2022, we have already successfully co-operated in the exchange of main components. Now, our focus will be on significantly improving turbine availability and optimising output through a transparent and cooperative approach. The addition of Prinses Amalia wind park doubles our service portfolio in the Netherlands and reinforces our commitment to supporting the country’s offshore wind sector. Backed by our owned spare-parts network, major warehouses, and experienced teams, we are ready to ensure smooth operations and reliable performance in the years ahead.”

