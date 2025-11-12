Foundation installation works completed at RWE’s Thor offshore wind farm

RWE has completed the installation of the foundations for the 1.1 GW Thor offshore wind farm in the Danish North Sea.

In September 2025, the final of 72 monopiles for the wind turbines was installed. At the end beginning of November, RWE finalised the installation of the associated secondary steel structures – including boat landings, main access platforms, and internal cassettes. The completion of the secondary steel installation was achieved in less than six months using Van Oord’s offshore wind installation vessel, MPI Adventure. Offshore works were co-ordinated from the Danish Port of Thyborøn. To protect the foundations from the harsh conditions at sea until the turbine towers are mounted, innovative reusable hard covers have been installed. RWE already placed the 2600 t offshore substation topside on its jacket foundation in July 2025.

Sven Utermöhlen, CEO RWE Offshore Wind, said: “Our Thor project is progressing very well, with offshore works on schedule. We look forward to starting turbine installation next year, which will mark the next major milestone in delivering Denmark’s largest offshore wind farm to date. I would like to thank our partner, Norges Bank Investment Management, as well as our suppliers and colleagues for their dedication to collaboration, quality, and safety.”

The turbine installation works are scheduled to be carried out from the Port of Esbjerg in Denmark, starting in spring 2026. Thor will be the first offshore wind farm in the world to use 36 steel turbine towers that have been manufactured with a lower carbon footprint. In addition, some of the turbines will be equipped with recyclable rotor blades. When fully operational in 2027, Thor offshore wind farm will be capable of producing enough green electricity to supply the equivalent of more than 1 million Danish households.

