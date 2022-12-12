Siemens Gamesa to continue service at Clyde Extension wind farm for 15 years

Siemens Gamesa has been selected by Clyde Wind Farm (Scotland) Ltd to service the Clyde Extension wind farm for an additional 15 years.

Located in South Lanarkshire, Scotland, Siemens Gamesa’s team has been chosen to oversee the full service and maintenance for the 172.8 MW onshore wind farm until 2037.

Made up of 54 of Siemens Gamesa’s 3.2 MW wind turbines, Clyde Extension has been operational since 2017, and brings both Clyde and Clyde Extension wind farms, a total of 206 turbines, under the expert stewardship of Siemens Gamesa.

Clyde Wind Farm is a partnership between SSE Renewables (50.1%), Greencoat UK Wind Holdco Limited (28.2%), and GLIL Corporate Holdings Ltd (21.7%).

The new contract secures the jobs of the existing servicing team and will provide opportunities for increased apprenticeship and training placements for the next 15 years.

Paulina Hobbs, Service CEO of the Northern Europe and Middle East region at Siemens Gamesa, said: “We are delighted that SSE Renewables has selected our team to continue at Clyde Extension and to allow us to build upon our already great work. Being involved in the wind farm enables us to work closely with Clyde Wind Farm (Scotland) Ltd to ensure that Clyde Extension meets its full potential, while enabling us to create more training and career opportunities for people looking to join this great industry.”

Stuart Hood, Director of Clyde Wind Farm (Scotland) Ltd, stated: “It is fantastic that we are able to continue this partnership with Siemens Gamesa at Clyde Extension wind farm for an additional 15 years. Since the wind farm came into operation in 2017, Siemens Gamesa has provided excellent service when carrying out maintenance of the 3.2 MW turbines.

“At Clyde Wind Farm, we are always eager to support those wishing to kickstart their career in the renewable sector, so we are pleased to hear about the opportunities the new contract will create for apprenticeships and training placements in the coming years,” he added.

Across the Northern Europe and the Middle East region, Siemens Gamesa now services wind turbines that have the capacity to generate more than 28 GW of clean energy, enough to meet the annual energy needs of more than 24 million homes.

