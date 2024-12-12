Nordex Group receives first order from Montenegro

The Nordex Group has received its first order from Montenegro. The public utility EPCG – Elektroprivreda Crne Gore has ordered eight N163/6.X turbines. The contract also includes the premium service for the maintenance of the systems over a period of 25 years.

The Delta4000 series turbines are destined for the 55 MW Gvozd wind farm near Nikšic in the west of the country.

The delivery of the eight turbines is scheduled to start in November 2025, while the wind farm is expected to be commissioned in spring 2026. The turbines will be installed on 113 m tubular steel towers and will be operated with a nominal output of 7 MW. As of today, the wind farm Gvozd will represent more than 30% of the installed wind power capacity in Montenegro when completely installed.

“We are very proud to have been selected as a supplier for the Gvozd wind project, and we will ensure that the machines generate the required power demand for EPCG. The project will demonstrate again our active role in supporting our customers to implement their renewable energy projects in the Balkans – after Croatia and Serbia now for the first time also in Montenegro,” said Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! The issue starts with an insightful guest comment from Cristiano Spillati, Managing Director at Limes Renewable Energy where he discusses the need for European renewable energy suppliers to accelerate the rate of the energy transition. This is followed by a regional report from Cornwall Insights on the battery energy storage industry in Australia. This issue explores key topics including offshore wind subsea cables, offshore wind support vessels, digitalisation, wind turbine components, and more!