Ocean Winds selects Føn Energy Services for Moray O&M works

Ocean Winds has appointed Føn Energy Services to provide a fully integrated balance of plant (BoP) operations and maintenance (O&M) service programme for the Moray West and Moray East offshore wind farms in Scotland.

Føn Energy Services’ integrated BoP O&M offering covers inspection and corrective maintenance, including management of the teams, vessels, planning, logistics, engineering, procurement, and project management.

Føn Energy Services will synergise the delivery of vessels, survey equipment and personnel to carry out above water and subsea inspections on all wind turbine generators (WTG) and substation foundations as well as subsea cables, optimised both across the two wind farms and the work scope.

The contract is valid for three years with the option to extend for up to two years.

“We have proposed an innovative and cost-effective O&M concept which optimises both cost and risk for the customer, while providing us with sufficient autonomy to plan and execute all operations and maintenance work in a predictable and controlled manner. It has been a pleasure to co-operate with an experienced and forward-thinking partner like Ocean Winds,” said Nikolaj Højberg Stald, CCO at Føn Energy Services.

Føn Energy Services’ scope of work includes inspection and maintenance of assets above and below sea level at both Moray East and Moray West wind farms, which has a combined capacity of 1.8 GW and 160 fixed-bottom wind turbines.

Above sea level works will see Føn Energy Services handling inspection and maintenance of wind turbine foundations and substructures, power cable terminations, and foundations for offshore substation platforms.

The O&M scope for the below water works will cover subsea components including inter-array cables, foundations, and scour protection. The company will provide geophysical surveys, scour surveys of WTG, and offshore substation foundations, bathymetric surveys of subsea cables, cable protection systems and surrounding seabed, plus multibeam surveys of cable routes for subsea components related to the offshore substation foundations.

“Our operating model is based on designing optimal O&M concepts tailored for the individual offshore wind farm which includes the use of the latest technologies, digital solutions, logistics set-up and team composition,” added Sindre Rhrich, interim CEO of Føn Energy Services.

Føn Energy Services has successfully completed its 2024 operations campaign for Ocean Winds, marking a major milestone for the company following its merger with Holland-based offshore wind services company C-Ventus in May. The merger has established Føn Energy Services as a leading European O&M provider in the offshore wind sector, combining the strengths of both organisations to deliver service and expand into new markets.

The campaign, launched during the peak summer period, presented unique challenges due to its mid-season start. However, the successful integration of the two companies and the strong collaboration with Ocean Winds ensured positive results.

“It is incredible to see how quickly we’ve built upon our combined expertise and experience in a new market. Ocean Winds has been more than a client – they have been a true partner, working alongside our team to ensure the campaign’s success,” commented Sindre Rhrich.

Føn Energy Services has been awarded a key contract by Ocean Winds, a 50/50 joint venture between EDP Renewables and ENGIE, marking a significant milestone in advancing local expertise and innovation in the UK offshore wind sector.

As part of this collaboration, Føn Energy Services will deliver offshore inspection and maintenance services, leveraging its extensive network of local field technicians. The company has also deployed local project personnel to oversee the project and support its efforts to expand its presence and impact within the region.

Committed to creating long-term value, Føn Energy Services is working closely with the local supply chain and partners. This engagement aims to foster skills development, encourage knowledge transfer, and enhance the regional economy while advancing the broader renewable energy industry.

This progress has been made possible through the strong partnership and sup-port of Ocean Winds, reflecting a shared vision for sustainable energy and community-focused development in the UK.

“With the UK being one of our focus offshore wind markets we are extremely pleased to have established a foothold in Scotland and our plan is that we within the next years will continue to grow and invest both in Scotland and in the rest of the UK,” concluded Rhrich.

